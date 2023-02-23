The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,238. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

