The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.92 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

