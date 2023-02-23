The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of HD opened at $296.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

