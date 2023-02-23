The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells $33,132.00 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $33,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
L.S. Starrett Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE SCX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.54%.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.
