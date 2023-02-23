The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells $33,132.00 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $33,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE SCX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.