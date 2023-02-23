The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,827. The company has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

