Theta Network (THETA) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004974 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $32.21 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00425397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,729.53 or 0.28179072 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.