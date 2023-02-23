Thomas R. Cannell Sells 53,727 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at $326,313.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 312,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 126,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

