Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

