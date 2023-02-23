Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,452 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

