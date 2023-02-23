Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

