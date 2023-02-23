Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRINL stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 10,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.