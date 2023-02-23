Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 499,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

