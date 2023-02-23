United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Declares $0.08 — Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

United Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEA traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 3.22. The company had a trading volume of 122,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.72. United Maritime has a one year low of 0.80 and a one year high of 8.95.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.