Unizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $22.01 million and $1.09 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00425550 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.86 or 0.28189173 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.