Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 13,872 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

