Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $16,153.50 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $16,153.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 424 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $7,640.48.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $11,225,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

