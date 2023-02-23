URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.34

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.34 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.81). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.41), with a volume of 3,126 shares.

URU Metals Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 million, a P/E ratio of 652.94 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.55.

URU Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.