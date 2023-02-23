V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.03

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 63751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVX. TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

