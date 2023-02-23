VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote Sells 2,665 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 519,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
