VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote Sells 2,665 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 519,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.