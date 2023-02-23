Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.86. 1,082,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

