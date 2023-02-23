Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Santhosh Keshavan Sells 3,564 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $121,188,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Voya Financial by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 857,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

