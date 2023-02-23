W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 72.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $12,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $657.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

