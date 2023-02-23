Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $43.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avangrid by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Avangrid by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

