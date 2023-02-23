Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

WLKP stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.