Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.
Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.0 %
WLKP stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.
Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.28%.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
About Westlake Chemical Partners
Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
