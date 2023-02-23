Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $103.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.64.
Westlake Stock Performance
WLK stock opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
