William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $4,520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AZEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in AZEK by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

