William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAIN. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HAIN opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

