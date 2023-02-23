William Blair Comments on Global Industrial’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

