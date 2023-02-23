William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

MDT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

