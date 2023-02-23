Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WING. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.94.

Wingstop Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.50. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 165.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 478,338 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 376.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after buying an additional 397,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

