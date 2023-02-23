WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 3,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

