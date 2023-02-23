Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $468.94

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.94 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 509.50 ($6.14). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 506 ($6.09), with a volume of 197,952 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 640 ($7.71) to GBX 520 ($6.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 560 ($6.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 765 ($9.21).

Workspace Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 484.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 468.69. The company has a market cap of £967.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

Workspace Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,705.88%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

