Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.