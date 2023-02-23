YES WORLD (YES) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.45 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market cap of $14.45 million and $2.10 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00427922 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.38 or 0.28346355 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

