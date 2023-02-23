YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.56.
YETI Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of YETI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.