YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.56.

YETI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of YETI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in YETI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

