YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $218.44 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.44 million and $350,556.54 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00425397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,729.53 or 0.28179072 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00175848 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $652,411.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

