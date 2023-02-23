Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.81 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

