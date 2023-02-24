180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 180 Degree Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 2.35% of 180 Degree Capital worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

TURN remained flat at $5.28 on Friday. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,143. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Profile

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 55,253 shares of company stock worth $294,639 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

Further Reading

