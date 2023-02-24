25,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Acquired by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUGT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 2,158,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,475. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96.

