3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 6.6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 389,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,139,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
3D Systems Stock Down 6.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Trading of 3D Systems
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after buying an additional 277,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 126,496 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
