3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.98

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.98 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 818174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

