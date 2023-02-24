5,279 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000. Booking makes up approximately 3.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Booking by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $18.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,445.41. The stock had a trading volume of 246,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,951. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,270.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,027.18. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.92.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

