529 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 427,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,325,000 after buying an additional 362,672 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,074,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $394,257,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

ABT traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.25. 2,030,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,900. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

