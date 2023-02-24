5,800 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.72. 2,907,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $397.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

