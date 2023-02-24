Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,900. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

