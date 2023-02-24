ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,372.52 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $2,372.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00044107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00216535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,906.92 or 1.00050225 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00008218 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $903.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

