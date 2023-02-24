Acala Token Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $95.87 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00044107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00216535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,906.92 or 1.00050225 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1504237 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $7,628,398.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

