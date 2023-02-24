ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 702,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

