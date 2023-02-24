ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 702,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

