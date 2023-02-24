ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 4.9 %

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.77.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 395,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

